Prime Minister of the Netherlands announces aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth 200 million euros to protect and repair its energy infrastructure. This was written by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on his page on the X network, UNN reports.

Schooff noted that during his joint visit to Zaporizhzhia with the President of Ukraine, he emphasized that Ukraine could count on further support and cooperation from the Netherlands.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited an underground school and attended a solemn lineup to mark the start of the school year in Zaporizhzhia.

We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front lines, but also in the everyday lives of people. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros. The package is aimed primarily at protecting and repairing energy infrastructure, but also includes additional funding for humanitarian assistance - He emphasized.

Schooff added that stopping Russia's attacks on Ukraine is in the security interests of both the Netherlands and Europe as a whole.

My first visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister of the Netherlands confirmed my conviction that we must continue to support Ukraine in the future - He added.

During a thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasizedthat relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal.

