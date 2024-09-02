ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Prime Minister of the Netherlands announces aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros

Prime Minister of the Netherlands announces aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16986 views

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros. The funds will be used to protect and repair energy infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth 200 million euros to protect and repair its energy infrastructure. This was written by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on his page on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

Schooff noted that during his joint visit to Zaporizhzhia with the President of Ukraine, he emphasized that Ukraine could count on further support and cooperation from the Netherlands.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited an underground school and  attended a solemn lineup to mark the start of the school year in Zaporizhzhia.

We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front lines, but also in the everyday lives of people. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros. The package is aimed primarily at protecting and repairing energy infrastructure, but also includes additional funding for humanitarian assistance

- He emphasized.

Schooff added that stopping Russia's attacks on Ukraine is in the security interests of both the Netherlands and Europe as a whole.

My first visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister of the Netherlands confirmed my conviction that we must continue to support Ukraine in the future

- He added.

Recall

During a thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasizedthat relations between the Netherlands and Ukraine will be eternal.

