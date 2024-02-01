Prime Minister of Belgium's EU Council Presidency is confident that 27 EU countries will be able to reach an agreement on assistance to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Prime Minister of Belgium's EU Council Presidency is confident that 27 EU countries will be able to reach an agreement on assistance to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Belgium's EU Council Presidency is confident that 27 EU countries will be able to reach an agreement on assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Belgian prime minister expressed confidence that EU leaders will be able to reach an agreement on financial assistance to Ukraine at their summit.

Prime Minister of Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, Alexander De Kroo, said on Thursday that he was confident that the leaders of the 27 EU member states could reach an agreement on financial assistance to Ukraine. He said this when he arrived at the EU summit on February 1, UNN reports.

Today is an extraordinary Council (of the EU), a very important one, which really has one main theme - and the theme is how we can continue to support Ukraine, how we can enable Ukraine to continue to buy the defense equipment that it needs, how we can support Ukraine in paying, for example, teachers' salaries. That is why it is very important that we reach an agreement today, an agreement of 27 countries. At the last EU Council, an agreement was reached among the 26, and this agreement is still in place, the 26 are very clear about what is on the table... I am confident in our ability to reach a compromise with 27 countries

- De Croo said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Reuters, also said that he was "cautiously optimistic" about reaching an agreement "if Hungary is willing to compromise.

AddendumAddendum

The summit, convened to address the EU's multiannual budget, is seen as the last opportunity to reach an agreement on a four-year, €50 billion economic assistance plan for Ukraine. However, the plan has met with resistance from Hungary.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
belgiumBelgium
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising