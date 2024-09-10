Prime Minister of Armenia: Armenia's EU membership is now part of the political agenda

The Prime Minister of Armenia said that the issue of the possible start of the process of joining the European Union has become part of the country's political agenda. This was reported by Ազատություն Ռադիոկայան (Radio Liberty), UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting with a delegation led by Vice President of the European Commission, Commissioner for the Promotion of European Lifestyles Margaritis Schinas, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the importance of his country's membership in the EU.

This is an important moment for the relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia. I am glad that we are seeing positive changes in our relations. Negotiations on visa liberalization are now starting, and a decision has been made to support Armenia with the European Peace Fund, which we highly appreciate - emphasized Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of the European Union Mission to Armenia in ensuring peace and stability in the region, and noted close cooperation with the EU in promoting institutional reforms.

Margaritis Schinas, in turn, reaffirmed the EU's interest in developing relations with Armenia and promoting reforms. He also expressed hope for further progress in visa liberalization negotiations.

Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises for the fourth time-mass media