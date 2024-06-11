Prime Minister Fiala on arson in Prague:"there is a suspicion that the attack was organized and financed by Russia"

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that it is very likely that Russia is involved in the case of arson in the garages of a municipal transport company, which occurred last week in Prague. This UNN reports with reference to Chech Radio.

"There is a suspicion that the attack was organized and financed by Russia, this is part of a hybrid war that we must defend against," Fiala said.

Deputy Prime Minister Vit Rakushan added that " similar attacks can now be planned all over Europe, and the Czech Republic can also become a target country.

"We are used to the fact that Russian attacks were mostly hybrid and targeted the IT infrastructure. Now we are at a stage where this applies to physical objects," the deputy prime minister believes.

Police obtained a photo of the suspect and arrested him on Saturday morning. On Sunday, a criminal case was opened, and on Monday the court decided to take the accused into custody. for a terrorist attack, he faces from 12 to 20 years in prison or an exceptional penalty.

According to information received over the weekend, the detained man is of South American descent and speaks Spanish.

Czech police have increased security measures in public places due to information about a possible terrorist attack.

