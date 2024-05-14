President Zelensky signed a bill to change the procedure for consideration of cases in the HACC: what is it about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill that changes the procedure for considering cases in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and clarifies the composition of the court in cases against high-ranking officials. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

Today, the President signed No. 11130 on partial single-judge review of cases in the HACC against collegial review if the accused is a top official. It is envisaged that all cases in the courts of first instance will be heard by a single judge - Zheleznyak said.

He added that the law provides for the possibility of hearing cases by three judges only at the request of the accused if

The charged crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding 10 years;

criminal proceedings against the President of Ukraine, whose powers have been terminated, MP, Prime Minister, member of the Cabinet of Ministers, Prosecutor General, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, National Commission on Securities and Stock Market, National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services, National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities



This was the IMF's structural beacon until the end of April. Thus, for the near-term review, we have fulfilled all the "beacons" under the program - The MP added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law, which changes the procedure for consideration of cases in the High Anti-Corruption Court and clarifies the composition of the court in cases against high-ranking officials, on April 24.