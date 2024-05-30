President Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14917 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89294 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141883 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241532 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172372 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 45896 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45896 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 64846 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64846 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108058 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108058 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36181 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 68462 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68462 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241532 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220740 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220259 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220259 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14917 views

06:49 PM • 14917 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 17635 views

05:32 PM • 17635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 24002 views

04:47 PM • 24002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111912 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111912 views
President Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh

President Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100288 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh. The head of state stressed that it is important that her deeds and the efforts of all our fallen heroes continue.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh, adding that she inspired him to fight for the sake of Ukraine and get results for the sake of Ukraine. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, Irina Tsybukh, a Combat Medic of the "Hospitallers", one of those who not only defended the state, but also did everything to ensure that others joined, trained, and learned to be effective, died in the Kharkiv direction during the war. Both in matters of front – line medicine, and in matters of respect for Ukrainian soldiers-in matters of memorialization of the feat of Ukrainians. My condolences go out to all the brothers and friends, all the relatives of Irina, everyone who knew her, and everyone whom she inspired to fight for the sake of Ukraine and get results for the sake of Ukraine. It is very important that her deeds and the efforts of all our fallen heroes continue

Zelensky said.

recall

On May 29, Irina Tsybukh, a paramedic and former journalist, was killed during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising