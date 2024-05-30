President Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences over the death of paramedic Irina Tsybukh, adding that she inspired him to fight for the sake of Ukraine and get results for the sake of Ukraine. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, Irina Tsybukh, a Combat Medic of the "Hospitallers", one of those who not only defended the state, but also did everything to ensure that others joined, trained, and learned to be effective, died in the Kharkiv direction during the war. Both in matters of front – line medicine, and in matters of respect for Ukrainian soldiers-in matters of memorialization of the feat of Ukrainians. My condolences go out to all the brothers and friends, all the relatives of Irina, everyone who knew her, and everyone whom she inspired to fight for the sake of Ukraine and get results for the sake of Ukraine. It is very important that her deeds and the efforts of all our fallen heroes continue Zelensky said.

recall

On May 29, Irina Tsybukh, a paramedic and former journalist, was killed during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction .