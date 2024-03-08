President of Ukraine explains what could have changed the course of the war

Long-range weapons could change the course of the full-scale war launched by Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, according to a UNN correspondent.

We have a deficit and lack various ammunition, including long-range ammunition...our goal is to de-occupy our lands and end the war. Having strong weapons sometimes, you know, it may not come to the use of some weapons, because certain enemy troops are afraid if you use this or that weapon. They withdraw - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that as soon as Ukraine was able to drive the Russian fleet out of Ukrainian territorial waters, as soon as Russia started losing its ships, many of these ships went into Russian territorial waters.

"The same example could change the course of the war on the ground, the course of the war on the ground, as you asked. If you have the right weapons and you can respond to the Russian army, which uses long-range weapons on civilian cities, such as Kherson. They are on the other side of the Dnipro River and their long-range capability is stronger than ours," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russians fire 20 kilometers plus artillery, while Ukraine has an artillery shell up to 20 kilometers.

"Imagine that when you have long-range weapons, you can knock them out further and if our weapons were to reach there, they would also retreat. Therefore, answering your question whether modern weapons, long-range weapons or weapons corresponding to Russian systems can be put into service in Ukraine, whether they can change the course of the war - yes, they will help us move forward," Zelensky said.

