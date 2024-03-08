$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18464 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 61198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45539 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 217435 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194595 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177898 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249529 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155356 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

President of Ukraine explains what could have changed the course of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20137 views

According to President Zelenskyy, long-range weapons can change the course of the war, allowing Ukraine to withstand Russian long-range artillery and force them to retreat from the occupied territories.

President of Ukraine explains what could have changed the course of the war

Long-range weapons could change the course of the full-scale war launched by Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, according to a UNN correspondent.

We have a deficit and lack various ammunition, including long-range ammunition...our goal is to de-occupy our lands and end the war. Having strong weapons sometimes, you know, it may not come to the use of some weapons, because certain enemy troops are afraid if you use this or that weapon. They withdraw

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that as soon as Ukraine was able to drive the Russian fleet out of Ukrainian territorial waters, as soon as Russia started losing its ships, many of these ships went into Russian territorial waters.

"The same example could change the course of the war on the ground, the course of the war on the ground, as you asked. If you have the right weapons and you can respond to the Russian army, which uses long-range weapons on civilian cities, such as Kherson. They are on the other side of the Dnipro River and their long-range capability is stronger than ours," Zelensky said.

German Defense Minister: no political decision was made to send Taurus to Ukraine05.03.24, 19:22 • 105001 view

He noted that the Russians fire 20 kilometers plus artillery, while Ukraine has an artillery shell up to 20 kilometers.

"Imagine that when you have long-range weapons, you can knock them out further and if our weapons were to reach there, they would also retreat. Therefore, answering your question whether modern weapons, long-range weapons or weapons corresponding to Russian systems can be put into service in Ukraine, whether they can change the course of the war - yes, they will help us move forward," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder calls for a new vote in the Bundestag on Taurus missiles and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

