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President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend Pacquiao

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki trained with Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines. The boxer published a video of the sparring session.

President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend Pacquiao

Polish President Karol Nawrocki trained with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during his visit to the Philippines, reports UNN

It was a great honor for me to have His Excellency Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland 

- Pacquiao captioned the post. 

The boxer posted a video of sparring with Nawrocki. By the way, the Polish president apparently was not prepared for the training, as he was wearing trousers and dress shoes in the ring, which clearly are not suitable for boxing. 

Nawrocki responded to Manny Pacquiao's post by posting emojis of the Polish and Philippine flags, with a handshake emoji in the center. 

The Polish president also posted on Instagram about his trip to the Philippines, including photos from the training session. 

It is worth noting that boxing is not something new for Nawrocki. In his youth, the current president of Poland practiced the sport and even won prizes at the national level.  

As for Manny Pacquiao, during his career he became world champion in a record number of weight classes, and at the professional level he achieved 62 victories. Quite recently, he visited Moscow, where he attended a boxing event and showered the Russian media with compliments. 

This is my first time in Russia, and I am happy to be here. I am grateful for the warm welcome. I like it here; the people here are incredible. This is a wonderful place. I am convinced that this will not be my last visit here. I will definitely return. Russians are kind and welcoming. They are very successful in sports and very talented 

- Pacquiao said. 

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