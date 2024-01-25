Preparations for the UN Security Council meeting continue in New York: Zelensky listens to Kuleba's report

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on contacts with partners in the context of preparations for a UN Security Council meeting, UNN reports.

"The selector is in the morning. Reports from the military, the Interior Ministry, intelligence information, reports from the regions on the aftermath of Russian strikes. Odesa, Donetsk region... Separately, preparations for a meeting of the UN Security Council are underway in New York today, and the Foreign Minister reported on our relevant work and contacts with partners," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the downing of the IL-76.

Reportedly, the UN Security Council will meet on Thursday at 17:00 local time (00:00 January 26 in Kyiv).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in New York "for talks on Israel and Ukraine," the newspaper notes.

Earlier, Russia demanded to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council over the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft