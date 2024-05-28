Pre-trial restraint for Smirnov: the prosecutor's office insists on bail in excess of UAH 17 million

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14654 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89167 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220729 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45818 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64747 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108040 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36064 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233180 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220255 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23962 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111907 views
Pre-trial restraint for Smirnov: the prosecutor's office insists on bail in excess of UAH 17 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17978 views

The former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, faces bail in excess of UAH 17 million on suspicion of illicit enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million and potential involvement in two other crimes.

The prosecutor's office insists on applying a preventive measure in the form of bailand a fine of more than UAH 17 million to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, UNN reports .

The prosecutor's office requests that the suspect be released on bail in excess of UAH 17 million.

The prosecutor noted that Smirnov had previously crossed the state border, he had visited different countries and was familiar with the method of border crossing. "During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect was assisted in the acquisition of one of the objects and one of the vehicles by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Skichko.

We are convinced that this is not the only such connection that the suspect acquired during his work as a deputy (of Andriy Yermak - ed.)," the prosecutor said.In addition, the prosecutor said that Smirnov is being checked for involvement in two more crimes.

Currently, Smirnov is suspected of committing a serious corruption crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, and is being investigated for two other criminal offenses, the involvement of which is being checked

- said the prosecutor

Today, the HACCU started considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Smirnov.

AddendumAddendum

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was served with a notice of suspicion  of illicit enrichment of UAH 15.7 million.

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, Ihor, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP Andrii Smyrnov, purchased property, including an apartment and a land plot in the Carpathians, at a price significantly below the market price for a total of a quarter of a million dollars.

On March 29, 2024, Zelensky fired Andriy Yermak's deputy, Andriy Smirnov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine

