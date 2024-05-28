Pre-trial restraint for Smirnov: the prosecutor's office insists on bail in excess of UAH 17 million

The prosecutor's office insists on applying a preventive measure in the form of bailand a fine of more than UAH 17 million to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, UNN reports .

The prosecutor's office requests that the suspect be released on bail in excess of UAH 17 million.

The prosecutor noted that Smirnov had previously crossed the state border, he had visited different countries and was familiar with the method of border crossing. "During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect was assisted in the acquisition of one of the objects and one of the vehicles by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Skichko.

We are convinced that this is not the only such connection that the suspect acquired during his work as a deputy (of Andriy Yermak - ed.)," the prosecutor said.In addition, the prosecutor said that Smirnov is being checked for involvement in two more crimes.

Currently, Smirnov is suspected of committing a serious corruption crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, and is being investigated for two other criminal offenses, the involvement of which is being checked - said the prosecutor

Today, the HACCU started considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Smirnov.

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, Ihor, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP Andrii Smyrnov, purchased property, including an apartment and a land plot in the Carpathians, at a price significantly below the market price for a total of a quarter of a million dollars.

On March 29, 2024, Zelensky fired Andriy Yermak's deputy, Andriy Smirnov.