Power outages in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Due to enemy shelling, power outages occurred in some areas of Kharkiv. Power engineers are aware of the situation and are working to restore power, they ask you to wait.
Due to enemy shelling, power outages occurred in some districts of Kharkiv, Kharkivoblenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reported.
Details
"Dear Kharkiv citizens! As a result of enemy shelling, power outages occurred in some parts of the city. Power engineers have all the information and are working to restore power. We have to wait a little longer and everything will be fine!" - Kharkivoblenergo wrote on Telegram.
