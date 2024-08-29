Power outages in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling

Due to enemy shelling, power outages occurred in some districts of Kharkiv, Kharkivoblenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Dear Kharkiv citizens! As a result of enemy shelling, power outages occurred in some parts of the city. Power engineers have all the information and are working to restore power. We have to wait a little longer and everything will be fine!" - Kharkivoblenergo wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv region has suffered more than 2,700 Russian shellings since the beginning of the year