The fortifications and fortifications that were built during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko and were supposed to stop the Russians did not meet the level of threat, and in many important areas they did not exist at all. This was reported in an interview by war veteran Oleksiy "Stalker" commenting on the allocation of 38 billion UAH by the Ukrainian government for intensive construction of fortifications, UNN reports.

The defense lawyer emphasizes the responsibility of Poroshenko, who, in his opinion, despite public statements, did not take into account the threats from Russia.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, the construction of fortifications has been insufficient, and a large number of fortifications have been of poor quality.

"There were virtually no defense lines in the rear of Avdiivka, no fortifications, in some places the brigades did something, but there were situations when fighters dug in a bare field and no lines existed during Poroshenko's presidency," says Oleksiy "Stalker", commenting on the construction of defense lines during Poroshenko's presidency.

The military also explains the negative attitude of volunteers to former President Poroshenko by pressure on them and negotiations with the enemy.

"Who conducted the peace talks with the separatists? He (Poroshenko - ed.) is allowing the enemy to reorganize, bring in weapons, and replenish. Let's have peaceful negotiations. How will the volunteers feel about him after that?", - said Oleksiy "Stalker".

As previously reported, UAH 2.4 billion was spent on the construction of the Wall project. Currently, the case of misappropriation of funds intended for the engineering and technical arrangement of the Ukrainian-Russian border is being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine.