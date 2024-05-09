Poroshenko's 27 MPs in the Rada earned as much during the war as the other 374 MPs together

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Poroshenko's 27 MPs in the Rada earned as much during the war as the other 374 MPs together

Kyiv  •  UNN

Poroshenko's 27 elected representatives in the Rada earned as much during the war as the other 374 MPs combined.

The total income of MPs whose declarations are publicly available for 2022-2023 reached more than UAH 7 billion. 42% of this amount is the income of Poroshenko's European Solidarity MPs, according to a study by the YouControl Center R&D, UNN reports.

Thus, according to the study, 42% of the UAH 7 billion was earned by MPs of Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity, 18% by the Servant of the People, 12% by the Party for the Future, 6% by Dovira, and 5% by non-factional MPs. The income of other political forces is slightly more than 10% of the total amount," the report says.

Thus, the income of opposition MPs from the European Solidarity party is 2.33 times higher than the income of the pro-government Servant of the People faction. The total income of the European Solidarity MPs in 2022-2023 is slightly more than UAH 3 billion. 

Apart from Poroshenko, Andrii Lopushanskyi (UAH 17 million), Viktoriia Syumar (over UAH 13 million), and Nina Yuzhanina, whose income increased more than 8 times to UAH 5.4 million, compared to UAH 640 thousand in 2022, reported the highest incomes in his faction.

Image

As previously reported by the NACP, Petro Poroshenko's income has increased almost 20 times over the 2 years of the large-scale war. The leader of Eurosolidarity entered the top 3 richest people in Ukraine. Only Akhmetov and Pinchuk were richer than Poroshenko.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ukraineUkraine

