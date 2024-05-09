Poroshenko's 27 MPs in the Rada earned as much during the war as the other 374 MPs together

The total income of MPs whose declarations are publicly available for 2022-2023 reached more than UAH 7 billion. 42% of this amount is the income of Poroshenko's European Solidarity MPs, according to a study by the YouControl Center R&D, UNN reports.

Thus, according to the study, 42% of the UAH 7 billion was earned by MPs of Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity, 18% by the Servant of the People, 12% by the Party for the Future, 6% by Dovira, and 5% by non-factional MPs. The income of other political forces is slightly more than 10% of the total amount," the report says.

Thus, the income of opposition MPs from the European Solidarity party is 2.33 times higher than the income of the pro-government Servant of the People faction. The total income of the European Solidarity MPs in 2022-2023 is slightly more than UAH 3 billion.

Apart from Poroshenko, Andrii Lopushanskyi (UAH 17 million), Viktoriia Syumar (over UAH 13 million), and Nina Yuzhanina, whose income increased more than 8 times to UAH 5.4 million, compared to UAH 640 thousand in 2022, reported the highest incomes in his faction.

As previously reported by the NACP, Petro Poroshenko's income has increased almost 20 times over the 2 years of the large-scale war. The leader of Eurosolidarity entered the top 3 richest people in Ukraine. Only Akhmetov and Pinchuk were richer than Poroshenko.