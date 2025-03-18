Pope Francis, in a letter from the hospital, pointed to the absurdity of war and called for "the disarmament of words, minds and the Earth"
In the letter, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of truthful words that unite rather than divide. He called for diplomacy and peace, especially against the backdrop of the absurdity of war.
Pope Francis wrote a letter in which he pointed out the absurdity of the war and called for remembering the power of words and disarming the Earth, UNN writes with reference to Vatican News.
The letter was written on March 14, but published on the eve of the conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
"Indeed, human weakness can help us better understand what is going on and what is passing, what helps us live and what kills. Perhaps that is why we are so often inclined to deny limitations and avoid the infirm and wounded: they are able to question the direction we have chosen, both as individuals and as a community as a whole," Pope Francis writes in a letter dated March 14, which he sent from the hospital.
The Pope reiterated what he had written a few weeks ago in an address on the occasion of the Sunday prayer "Angel of the Lord", namely that "in the context of experiencing illness, war seems even more absurd", the publication writes.
"I would like to encourage you and all those who dedicate their work and intellectual abilities to informing through the means of communication that now unite our world in real time: feel the importance of words," the pontiff urged, emphasizing that it is not just about words, but about facts that build our environment.
"They can unite or disunite, serve the truth or use it," the Pope explained. "We must disarm words, disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calm, for a sense of the complexity of the situation. While war only devastates communities and the environment, without offering a solution to conflicts, diplomacy and international organizations need new nourishing juices and trust. Religions, moreover, can draw on the spirituality of peoples to rekindle the desire for fraternity and justice, hope for peace".
All this, as the Holy Father sums up, requires effort, work, silence and words. "Let us feel united in this effort, which Grace from heaven will not cease to inspire and accompany," the Pope concluded.
