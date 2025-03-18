Pope Francis, in a letter from the hospital, pointed to the absurdity of war and called for "the disarmament of words, minds and the Earth"

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16498 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168723 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106308 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342887 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173435 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144780 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196099 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124818 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Pope Francis, in a letter from the hospital, pointed to the absurdity of war and called for "the disarmament of words, minds and the Earth"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12844 views

In the letter, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of truthful words that unite rather than divide. He called for diplomacy and peace, especially against the backdrop of the absurdity of war.

Pope Francis, in a letter from the hospital, pointed to the absurdity of war and called for "the disarmament of words, minds and the Earth"

Pope Francis wrote a letter in which he pointed out the absurdity of the war and called for remembering the power of words and disarming the Earth, UNN writes with reference to Vatican News.

Details

The letter was written on March 14, but published on the eve of the conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"Indeed, human weakness can help us better understand what is going on and what is passing, what helps us live and what kills. Perhaps that is why we are so often inclined to deny limitations and avoid the infirm and wounded: they are able to question the direction we have chosen, both as individuals and as a community as a whole," Pope Francis writes in a letter dated March 14, which he sent from the hospital.

The Pope reiterated what he had written a few weeks ago in an address on the occasion of the Sunday prayer "Angel of the Lord", namely that "in the context of experiencing illness, war seems even more absurd", the publication writes.

"I would like to encourage you and all those who dedicate their work and intellectual abilities to informing through the means of communication that now unite our world in real time: feel the importance of words," the pontiff urged, emphasizing that it is not just about words, but about facts that build our environment.

"They can unite or disunite, serve the truth or use it," the Pope explained. "We must disarm words, disarm minds and disarm the Earth. There is a great need for reflection, for calm, for a sense of the complexity of the situation. While war only devastates communities and the environment, without offering a solution to conflicts, diplomacy and international organizations need new nourishing juices and trust. Religions, moreover, can draw on the spirituality of peoples to rekindle the desire for fraternity and justice, hope for peace".

All this, as the Holy Father sums up, requires effort, work, silence and words. "Let us feel united in this effort, which Grace from heaven will not cease to inspire and accompany," the Pope concluded.

Trump announced the agreement of elements of a peace agreement before the conversation with Putin18.03.25, 07:18 • 112708 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
United States
