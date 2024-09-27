Pope Francis begins visit to Belgium

Pope Francis began his visit to Belgium by arriving in Brussels the day before. This is the third time, after two visits by St. John Paul II, that the country has hosted a pope, UNN reports, citing Vatican News.

Details

"The second stage of Pope Francis' 46th apostolic journey has begun. On the evening of September 26, after a one-day visit to Luxembourg, he arrived at the Melsbroek air base, which was once the main air gate of Brussels and is now used by the air force," the statement reads.

He was met by the King and Queen of Belgium and two children who presented him with flowers.

From the airfield, the Holy Father left for the Apostolic Nunciature, which will become his home until Sunday.

Addendum

Belgium is hosting the Successor of St. Peter for the third time. The country was visited twice by St. John Paul II: first on May 16-21, 1985, on the occasion of his Apostolic Visit to the Benelux countries (May 11-21), and again on June 3-4, 1995, on the occasion of the beatification of the Belgian missionary Father Damien de Vester, who was canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.