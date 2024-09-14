Pope criticizes US elections and calls to choose “the least evil”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191602 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150844 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184108 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47620 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74404 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70803 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44541 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51235 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184108 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199422 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148311 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147691 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151893 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142901 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159395 views
Pope criticizes US elections and calls to choose “the least evil”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21544 views

The Pope criticized the US presidential candidates for their policies on abortion and migration. He called on American Catholics to choose the “lesser evil” in the upcoming elections.

Pope Francis has criticized the US presidential candidates for their policies on abortion and migration, calling both positions “anti-life.” He advised American Catholics to choose the “lesser evil” in the upcoming elections. Writes UNN with reference to The Hill.

“Both are against life, whether it's the one who expels migrants or the one who kills babies,” Francis said.

Although Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, were not mentioned by name, Francis was quite clear on two major issues of concern to the Catholic Church and relevant to the US election: abortion and migration.

Barbs and manipulation: the main topics of Harris and Trump's debate. And what the candidates said about Ukraine11.09.24, 10:08 • 139821 view

Pope Francis has made support for migrants one of the top priorities of his pontificate and speaks out frequently on the topic. While he supports church teaching that prohibits abortion, he does not emphasize it as much as his predecessors.

Francis noted that migration is a right enshrined in the Holy Scriptures and that disregarding the biblical call to welcome strangers is a “grave sin.” He also spoke directly about the issue of abortion.

“To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like this word or not, but it kills. We must see this clearly,” he emphasized.

When asked what voters should do at polling stations, Francis reminded them of their civic duty to vote.

“You should vote and choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils, a woman or a man? I do not know. Everyone in their conscience should think and do this,” he said.

Recall

Pope Francis has condemned the harsh treatment of migrantsarriving in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and said that refusing to help them is a grave sin.

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

