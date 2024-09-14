Pope criticizes US elections and calls to choose “the least evil”

Pope Francis has criticized the US presidential candidates for their policies on abortion and migration, calling both positions “anti-life.” He advised American Catholics to choose the “lesser evil” in the upcoming elections. Writes UNN with reference to The Hill.

“Both are against life, whether it's the one who expels migrants or the one who kills babies,” Francis said.

Although Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, were not mentioned by name, Francis was quite clear on two major issues of concern to the Catholic Church and relevant to the US election: abortion and migration.

Barbs and manipulation: the main topics of Harris and Trump's debate. And what the candidates said about Ukraine

Pope Francis has made support for migrants one of the top priorities of his pontificate and speaks out frequently on the topic. While he supports church teaching that prohibits abortion, he does not emphasize it as much as his predecessors.

Francis noted that migration is a right enshrined in the Holy Scriptures and that disregarding the biblical call to welcome strangers is a “grave sin.” He also spoke directly about the issue of abortion.

“To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like this word or not, but it kills. We must see this clearly,” he emphasized.

When asked what voters should do at polling stations, Francis reminded them of their civic duty to vote.

“You should vote and choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils, a woman or a man? I do not know. Everyone in their conscience should think and do this,” he said.

Recall

Pope Francis has condemned the harsh treatment of migrantsarriving in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and said that refusing to help them is a grave sin.