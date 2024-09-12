Pollution in the Desna River is moving towards Kyiv, but with lower concentration - Ministry of Environment

The water pollution in the Desna River has moved 242 km and is moving towards Kyiv, but due to dilution, the water contains fragmented pollution with a lower concentration, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said during a telethon, UNN reports .

The contamination has reached Chernihiv region and has traveled 242 kilometers along the Desna River, moving towards Kyiv through the current. Due to the dilution of the water, there is no continuous pollution reaching Kyiv, but only fragmentation and lower concentration - Krasnolutsky said.

According to him, the water intake on the Seim River is now improving, and it is being cleaned, but the pollution of the Desna continues.

Kyivvodokanal is fully prepared to treat the water to supply water that meets sanitary standards. So far, there are no threats to the drinking water supply to Kyiv residents - Krasnolutsky added.

Recall

Wastewater discharged from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills.