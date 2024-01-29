Poll: Most Ukrainians prefer meeting friends, watching TV and social media in their free time

The vast majority of Ukrainians prefer to spend their free time meeting with friends, watching TV, and surfing social media.

This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the sociological group "Rating", UNN reports .

According to the quantitative research, meeting friends (56%), watching TV at home (56%), and viewing content on social networks (52%) are the main types of leisure activities among respondents in the surveyed regions of Ukraine - the study says.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 35 are more likely to meet with friends, browse social media, listen to music, engage in creative activities, sports, watch movies in cinemas, play board games, and gamble.

Older people (51 and older) are more likely to watch TV programs at home, read books, and attend church. Residents of oblast centers are more likely to spend time with friends, listen to music, read books, go in for sports and various hobbies, and visit cinemas, museums, and zoos.

About 40% of respondents listen to music and read books in their free time, engage in creative activities/hobbies - 25%, go in for sports - 25%, go hiking - 16%, visit cinemas - 15%, go to church - 15%, play board games - 13%, do community service or volunteer - 11%.

They visit theaters and museums - 9%, zoos and attractions - 7%, go to concerts - 6%, sightseeing tours - 6%, attend festivals - 2%, and gamble - 2%.

Among the social media content consumed by respondents, news (articles and videos) prevail (75%), movies and TV series (64%), online music (57%), and photo and video feeds (56%). About half of those who consume information from social media watch educational and training content or documentaries (46-48%) - the study says.

The majority of Ukrainians (40%) prefer humorous shows or conversational interviews with famous people and bloggers on TV. About a quarter watch stand-up or comedian performances, entertainment or reality shows. Among consumers of TV content, movies and TV series (72%) and news (66%) prevail as consumption products.

Documentaries are watched by 40%, comedy shows - 35%, informative and educational content - 33%, conversational interviews with famous people - 32%, and entertainment and reality shows - 23%.

Recall

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, about a third of Ukrainians over the age of 70 use the Internet every day, and 80% of Ukrainians use it for at least three hours a day.