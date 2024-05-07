Polish special services find listening devices in the premises of the Council of Ministers meeting

In Katowice, where a meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers was to take place on Tuesday, special services found and dismantled listening devices, UNN reports , citing RMF FM and Reuters.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Council of Ministers of Poland is going to hold an offsite meeting in Katowice, where the European Economic Congress is taking place. Before the government meeting, the premises were thoroughly searched, as it turned out that the special services had found listening devices.

The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, found and dismantled devices that could have been used for eavesdropping in the room where the Council of Ministers is to meet today in Katowice - Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, wrote on social media.

Dobzhynsky also added that "the services are carrying out further activities in this case."

RMF FM's correspondent asked Alicja Waliszewska, the press secretary of the Silesian Voivode, about the listening device, and she said that it was once intended for communication between officials.

This is a device that was used to communicate between remote rooms and was installed by a retired former office worker, ," said Alicia Waliszewska.

The day before, the Polish government said it was checking whether a Polish judge who had access to confidential information and had sought political asylum in Belarus was involved in espionage.

"I will be waiting for the report of the services, a report from all those who may have information on this topic. The case requires immediate clarification," said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

