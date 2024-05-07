Polish special services find listening devices in the premises of the Council of Ministers meeting

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98671 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110508 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252948 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174703 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22409 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35934 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22627 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29363 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26239 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252947 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225532 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113425 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114297 views
Polish special services find listening devices in the premises of the Council of Ministers meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39631 views

Polish special services found and dismantled listening devices in the room where a meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers was to take place in Katowice.

In Katowice, where a meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers was to take place on Tuesday, special services found and dismantled listening devices, UNN reports , citing RMF FM and Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, May 7, the Council of Ministers of Poland is going to hold an offsite meeting in Katowice, where the European Economic Congress is taking place. Before the government meeting, the premises were thoroughly searched, as it turned out that the special services had found listening devices.

The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, found and dismantled devices that could have been used for eavesdropping in the room where the Council of Ministers is to meet today in Katowice

- Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, wrote on social media.

Dobzhynsky also added that "the services are carrying out further activities in this case." 

Image

RMF FM's correspondent asked Alicja Waliszewska, the press secretary of the Silesian Voivode, about the listening device, and she said that it was once intended for communication between officials.

France on the participation of its ambassador at the dictator's "inauguration": "It does not mean that we consider Putin's election legitimate"07.05.24, 11:00 • 30845 views

This is a device that was used to communicate between remote rooms and was installed by a retired former office worker,

 ," said Alicia Waliszewska.

The day before, the Polish government said it was checking whether a Polish judge who had access to confidential information and had sought political asylum in Belarus was involved in espionage.

Chinese diplomat says russia should participate in the peace summit07.05.24, 06:50 • 118556 views

"I will be waiting for the report of the services, a report from all those who may have information on this topic. The case requires immediate clarification," said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

Polish Foreign Minister hopes NATO will outline plans to strengthen Ukraine's security06.05.24, 20:33 • 32697 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

