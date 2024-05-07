ukenru
Chinese diplomat says russia should participate in the peace summit

Chinese diplomat says russia should participate in the peace summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118555 views

Chinese diplomat to russia Zhang Hanhui expressed support for moscow's equal participation in the Peace Summit to discuss options for ending the war in Ukraine.

A Chinese diplomat believes that russia should join the peace talks on Ukraine at the Peace Summit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview with the russian state news agency RIA, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui emphasized that Beijing supports a peace conference on the war in Ukraine, which provides for equal participation of the russian and Ukrainian sides.

China calls for the timely convening of an international peace conference endorsed by the russian and Ukrainian sides, with equal participation of all parties and honest discussion of all peace options

- said Zhang Hanhui.

Recall

The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with the aim of achieving peace in Ukraine. However, russia was not invited. As a result, moscow said that it sees no point in such peace talks, and Kyiv openly stated that it sees no place for russia at the Peace Summit.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

