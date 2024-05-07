Chinese diplomat says russia should participate in the peace summit

A Chinese diplomat believes that russia should join the peace talks on Ukraine at the Peace Summit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In an interview with the russian state news agency RIA, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui emphasized that Beijing supports a peace conference on the war in Ukraine, which provides for equal participation of the russian and Ukrainian sides.

China calls for the timely convening of an international peace conference endorsed by the russian and Ukrainian sides, with equal participation of all parties and honest discussion of all peace options - said Zhang Hanhui.

The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with the aim of achieving peace in Ukraine. However, russia was not invited. As a result, moscow said that it sees no point in such peace talks, and Kyiv openly stated that it sees no place for russia at the Peace Summit.

