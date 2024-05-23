Polish Senate approves bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees: what it provides

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Polish Senate approves bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees: what it provides

Polish Senate approves bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees: what it provides

The Polish Senate has passed a bill to extend temporary protection and assistance to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion until September 30, 2025, including access to medical and social benefits, housing, and educational scholarships.

At its meeting, the Polish Senate passed a bill to extend the stay and provide assistance to Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after the full-scale invasion of Russia.  Now it has to be signed by the president of the country. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the Senate. 

Details

The Senate has reportedly considered and voted in favor of a bill that would extend temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee their country as a result of the war from June 30, 2024, to September 30, 2025. 

The deadline for submitting documents for obtaining a conditional right to practice the profession of doctor, dentist, nurse and midwife was also extended by 4 months.  Access to medical, family and social benefits, as well as the possibility of living in collective accommodation facilities, was expanded. 

In addition, it is envisaged to cancel the benefitsrelated to the compensation of accommodation and food costs for war refugees borne by owners of private premises, as well as a one-time cash assistance for Ukrainian citizens in the amount of 300 zlotys.

Irish Prime Minister announces plans to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees13.05.24, 17:13 • 26741 view

Starting from the 2025/26 school year , educational assistance, the so-called "800 plus", will be paid to Ukrainian children if they receive compulsory education. A maximum period of 36 months is set for participation in additional free Polish language classes. 

According to the law, from July 1, 2024, funding for support in the form of accommodation and food for refugees from Ukraine in a particularly difficult situation will be possible only on the basis of a signed agreement with the local voivode. 

Recall 

On May 15, the Polish Sejm supported amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Our people abroad
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

