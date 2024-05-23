Polish Senate approves bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees: what it provides

At its meeting, the Polish Senate passed a bill to extend the stay and provide assistance to Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after the full-scale invasion of Russia. Now it has to be signed by the president of the country. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the Senate.

Details

The Senate has reportedly considered and voted in favor of a bill that would extend temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee their country as a result of the war from June 30, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

The deadline for submitting documents for obtaining a conditional right to practice the profession of doctor, dentist, nurse and midwife was also extended by 4 months. Access to medical, family and social benefits, as well as the possibility of living in collective accommodation facilities, was expanded.

In addition, it is envisaged to cancel the benefitsrelated to the compensation of accommodation and food costs for war refugees borne by owners of private premises, as well as a one-time cash assistance for Ukrainian citizens in the amount of 300 zlotys.

Starting from the 2025/26 school year , educational assistance, the so-called "800 plus", will be paid to Ukrainian children if they receive compulsory education. A maximum period of 36 months is set for participation in additional free Polish language classes.

According to the law, from July 1, 2024, funding for support in the form of accommodation and food for refugees from Ukraine in a particularly difficult situation will be possible only on the basis of a signed agreement with the local voivode.

Recall

On May 15, the Polish Sejm supported amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees.