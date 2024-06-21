Polish Foreign Minister trolled Putin: he told why the dictator should not "worry" about defeat

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski advised the Russian dictator not to" worry " about his defeat in the WAR in Ukraine. He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

"Vladimir Putin is worried that by losing in Ukraine, he will put an end to 1,000-year-old Russian statehood. He is too worried, " the Polish Foreign Minister wrote.

Sikorsky listed the reasons why Putin should not "worry" about the Defeat:

1. Moscow was founded only in 1147 (i.e. less than 900 years ago);

2. Russia experienced defeats in the Crimean War, the Russo-Japanese War, World War I, the invasion of Poland in 1920, the war in Afghanistan, and the Cold War.

3. after the Empire, there is national life.