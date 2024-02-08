Polish farmers may extend the blockade to Zosin-Ustyluh border crossing on February 12 - customs officials

Polish farmers, according to preliminary data, may start a partial blockade at the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint in Poland for trucks on Monday, February 12, the State Customs Service warned on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"To the attention of international carriers! According to preliminary information from the Polish side, the strike of local farmers will also extend to the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint on the Polish side of the border. On Monday, February 12, a partial blocking of traffic is expected," the customs service said.

As noted, the passage should remain free for cars and buses, "the strikers plan to let trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons pass three cars per hour in each direction.

Recall

Earlier we reported on plans to block the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Poland.