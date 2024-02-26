Polish farmers block traffic on the border with Germany

A protest of Polish farmers is taking place on the border with Germany in Siwiecko, who plan to block the A2 highway near the border crossing until 13:00 local time, UNN reports, citing RMF 24.

Reportedly, tractors are parked on both sides of the road near the border crossing with Germany , creating a so-called "corridor of life.

"We are waiting for the prime minister," reads one of the banners posted on agricultural machinery. "EU policy is killing the farmer" is another slogan prepared by the protesters.

"The blockade is scheduled to last until 13:00, but as the correspondent learned, it is still a warning protest. It is possible that it will be extended or there will be new blockades," the statement said.

Initially, as indicated, Polish farmers announced a month-long protest here.

For now, cars are reportedly being directed to the border crossing in Slubice. Police have marked detours for trucks to use other roads and an exit from the A2 highway at the Jordańów junction. The trucks are being redirected to other border crossings, such as Kostrzyn nad Odra or Olszyn, where congestion is already forming, the newspaper notes.

Police officers are reportedly providing security both at the protest site and at the exits of the A2 highway towards the border crossings.

The new week may bring new protests on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers plan to resume their demonstration on March 1. This protest was officially suspended in January.