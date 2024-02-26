Polish farmers block traffic on the border with Germany

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38987 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201611 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237405 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78140 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322170 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228640 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265982 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26495 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34721 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33542 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92293 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99008 views
Polish farmers block traffic on the border with Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 121219 views

Polish farmers blocked the A2 highway near the German border crossing until 13:00 to protest against EU agricultural policy, threatening to continue or start new blockades.

Polish farmers block traffic on the border with Germany

A protest of Polish farmers is taking place on the border with Germany in Siwiecko, who plan to block the A2 highway near the border crossing until 13:00 local time, UNN reports, citing RMF 24.

Details

Reportedly, tractors are parked on both sides of the road near the border crossing with Germany , creating a so-called "corridor of life.

"We are waiting for the prime minister," reads one of the banners posted on agricultural machinery. "EU policy is killing the farmer" is another slogan prepared by the protesters.

"The blockade is scheduled to last until 13:00, but as the correspondent learned, it is still a warning protest. It is possible that it will be extended or there will be new blockades," the statement said.

Initially, as indicated, Polish farmers announced a month-long protest here.

For now, cars are reportedly being directed to the border crossing in Slubice. Police have marked detours for trucks to use other roads and an exit from the A2 highway at the Jordańów junction. The trucks are being redirected to other border crossings, such as Kostrzyn nad Odra or Olszyn, where congestion is already forming, the newspaper notes.

Police officers are reportedly providing security both at the protest site and at the exits of the A2 highway towards the border crossings.

AddendumAddendum

The new week may bring new protests on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers plan to resume their demonstration on March 1. This protest was officially suspended in January.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Germany
Ukraine
