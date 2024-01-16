Polish truckers to suspend blockade on the border with Ukraine, reach agreement with government - organizer

Polish truckers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November, have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and will suspend their protest on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT (13:00 Kyiv time). Reuters reported this with reference to a representative of the protesters - Tomasz Borkowski from the Polish Committee for the Protection of Carriers and Transport Employers, UNN wrote.

Details

"This is not the end, but the protest will be suspended," said Tomasz Borkowski. - "We have agreed on certain conditions: we will give the government time to work, as it is a new government.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland has organized a press conference on Tuesday at 11:00 GMT (13:00 Kyiv time), during which the agreement is to be signed, the newspaper writes.

Addendum

Polish farmers have decided to end their protest at the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine after the government agreed to their demands earlier this month. However, truckers blocked three more checkpoints.

Polish truckers demanded that the EU restore the system under which their Ukrainian counterparts need permits to operate in the bloc, as well as for European truckers entering Ukraine.