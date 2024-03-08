$41.340.03
Russian army kills civilian in Chernihiv region border village - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23847 views

A 51-year-old civilian was killed as a result of the Russian army's shelling of civilians in the border villages of the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region, and a private house was destroyed as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Russian army kills civilian in Chernihiv region border village - police

On March 7, the Russian army fired on civilians in the border villages of the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region, killing a 51-year-old man, the National Police reported, UNN reports.

A 51-year-old civilian local resident died as a result of an enemy strike. His body was found by neighbors near the explosion crater

- the police said.

Details

A private house in one of the villages of the Semenivka community was also destroyed as a result of a Russian drone attack. The owner of the house was inside and miraculously survived.

The police recorded the consequences of the Russian attacks. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernihiv
