Police report explosions in Kharkiv

The explosions took place in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kharkiv region.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" - law enforcement officers said.

At the same time, Suspilne reports that an explosion in the northern districts of Kharkiv was heard before the air alert was announced.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat in Donetsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

