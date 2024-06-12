A passenger minibus got into an accident in Kharkiv region: the driver was killed and a passenger was injured

An accident involving a passenger minibus occurred in Kharkiv region, the driver died at the scene, investigators opened criminal proceedings, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On June 12, around 12:25 a.m., in the village of Pisochyn, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter passenger bus driven by a 36-year-old man drove off the roadway onto the right shoulder," the police said.

"The driver of the car died at the scene, the 60-year-old passenger was hospitalized with bruises," law enforcement officers said.

It is reported that doctors also examined a 7-year-old boy who suffered an acute stress reaction. Other passengers refused hospitalization.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).

