Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98476 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252931 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174701 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227250 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Popular news
March 1, 06:11 PM • 32142 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 28851 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 35764 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 29211 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 26092 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252931 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227250 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213173 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238845 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225527 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98476 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 69749 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 76241 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113419 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114293 views
Police open proceedings over conflict between Roma and TCC in Zakarpattia, which arose after two men were mobilized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24016 views

A group of Roma stormed the gates of a support center in Zakarpattia during a conflict over mobilization, causing staff to fire warning shots in the air. The police opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism.

Vynogradiv police are investigating a criminal case over a conflict with employees of the TCC and the JV. This was reported by the police of the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Details

It is specified that in the evening of May 3, a group of about 10 people gathered at the entrance to the Vynohradiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, violating public order and committing hooliganism.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that the representatives of the settlement from the village of Onok were expressing their dissatisfaction with the mobilization of two of their comrades.

When the participants of the conflict tried to force open the entrance gate, the TCC and JV employees made warning shots in the air

- the statement said.

Several police crews ensured public order at the scene. None of those present were injured as a result of the hooliganism. The conflict over this issue has now been resolved.

Investigators classified these actions under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). Procedural measures are under way, and law enforcement officers will provide a legal assessment of the actions of each of the participants.

Those guilty of hooliganism face up to 7 years in prison.

Recall

In the city of Vynohradiv, Zakarpattia region, a group of Roma from the village of Onok, Berehove district blocked the exit from the local TCC after their fellow villager was mobilized.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
vynohradivVynohradiv

