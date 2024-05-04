Police open proceedings over conflict between Roma and TCC in Zakarpattia, which arose after two men were mobilized

Vynogradiv police are investigating a criminal case over a conflict with employees of the TCC and the JV. This was reported by the police of the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

It is specified that in the evening of May 3, a group of about 10 people gathered at the entrance to the Vynohradiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, violating public order and committing hooliganism.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that the representatives of the settlement from the village of Onok were expressing their dissatisfaction with the mobilization of two of their comrades.

When the participants of the conflict tried to force open the entrance gate, the TCC and JV employees made warning shots in the air - the statement said.

Several police crews ensured public order at the scene. None of those present were injured as a result of the hooliganism. The conflict over this issue has now been resolved.

Investigators classified these actions under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). Procedural measures are under way, and law enforcement officers will provide a legal assessment of the actions of each of the participants.

Those guilty of hooliganism face up to 7 years in prison.

In the city of Vynohradiv, Zakarpattia region, a group of Roma from the village of Onok, Berehove district blocked the exit from the local TCC after their fellow villager was mobilized.

