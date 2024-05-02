Law on mobilization: rules of border crossing may change for some categories of citizens - Demchenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94392 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152511 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252403 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174583 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165775 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28920 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25212 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32287 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24998 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226979 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225345 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94392 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68953 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75446 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114212 views
Law on mobilization: rules of border crossing may change for some categories of citizens - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54864 views

The rules for crossing the state border may undergo some, though not drastic, changes in accordance with the mobilization law that will come into force on May 18, but the details are not yet clear.

It is expected that certain, though not drastic, changes may be made to the rules of crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18. This was announced during a briefing on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The law stipulates that the government must bring its regulations in line with the requirements of the law on mobilization, and this should happen in the near future. The law will come into force on May 18, so we should expect that the border crossing rules may still be amended. I can't say for sure what they will be, what they will concern. However, given that Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization and Mobilization Preparation" was also amended to include the conditions for postponement of conscription, we should expect that certain, though not drastic, changes may be made to the rules of crossing the state border

- Demchenko said.

Answering the question whether people who are booked or have a deferral will be able to cross the border, Demchenko said that currently, according to the rules in force, those with deferrals and bookings can cross the border.

"This also applies to parents with many children, who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18. They still have a deferral and it is clearly stated in the rules that they can still cross the border. Those who are booked can also cross the border if they have an order from the Ministry of Economy on their booking," added Demchenko.

Recall

Over the past five days , passenger traffic at the border has been trending upward due to the Easter holidays. Starting on Saturday, passenger traffic increased sharply.

The Ministry of Defense told about the main changes envisaged by the law on mobilization24.04.24, 14:46 • 14812 views

