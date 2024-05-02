Law on mobilization: rules of border crossing may change for some categories of citizens - Demchenko

It is expected that certain, though not drastic, changes may be made to the rules of crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18. This was announced during a briefing on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The law stipulates that the government must bring its regulations in line with the requirements of the law on mobilization, and this should happen in the near future. The law will come into force on May 18, so we should expect that the border crossing rules may still be amended. I can't say for sure what they will be, what they will concern. However, given that Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization and Mobilization Preparation" was also amended to include the conditions for postponement of conscription, we should expect that certain, though not drastic, changes may be made to the rules of crossing the state border - Demchenko said.

Answering the question whether people who are booked or have a deferral will be able to cross the border, Demchenko said that currently, according to the rules in force, those with deferrals and bookings can cross the border.

"This also applies to parents with many children, who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18. They still have a deferral and it is clearly stated in the rules that they can still cross the border. Those who are booked can also cross the border if they have an order from the Ministry of Economy on their booking," added Demchenko.

Recall

Over the past five days , passenger traffic at the border has been trending upward due to the Easter holidays. Starting on Saturday, passenger traffic increased sharply.

