Police in the United States have been prohibited from activating Sport and Track modes on new Chevrolet Camaros with 455 hp

The California Highway Patrol received the last Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE for its fleet almost three years after production of the model ended. However, officers are prohibited from using the 455-horsepower car’s Sport and Track modes, Autoblog reports, according to UNN.

Details

This concerns a Camaro SS with the 1LE package, which was designed with track driving in mind. The car is equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT1 V8 producing 455 hp.

Despite the car’s capabilities, Highway Patrol regulations allow it to be operated only in Tour mode. Sport and Track modes are prohibited, as is the Launch Control function.

Officers have been given a number of restrictions

The rules also prohibit officers from revving the engine for entertainment purposes. The Camaro is not recommended for use during prolonged rain or in adverse weather conditions.

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Because of its two-door body, the Camaro also cannot be used to transport detainees, except in emergency circumstances.

Only officers who have completed special training at the California Highway Patrol academy may drive such a patrol car. For violating the established rules, they may have their authorization to drive the Camaro revoked.

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