Poland's customs system malfunctions: delays at the border with Ukraine are possible

The Polish Customs Service's system has malfunctioned at all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The electronic system is operating in an “emergency mode,” which can lead to delays in the passage of trucks. This was reported on September 6 by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

They promised to report on the elimination of malfunctions and the resumption of full-fledged work on the border with Poland later.

