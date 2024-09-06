Poland's customs system malfunctions: delays at the border with Ukraine are possible

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Poland's customs system malfunctions: delays at the border with Ukraine are possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39988 views

The Polish Customs Service's system has malfunctioned at all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The electronic system is operating in an “emergency mode”, which may lead to delays in the passage of trucks.

The Polish Customs Service's system has malfunctioned at all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The electronic system is operating in an “emergency mode,” which can lead to delays in the passage of trucks. This was reported on September 6 by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN

At all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, there was a failure in the working system of the Customs Service of the Republic of Poland. Currently, the electronic customs clearance system on the neighboring side is operating in “emergency mode”, so there may be delays in the passage of trucks by the Customs Service of the Republic of Poland

- the message says. 

They promised to report on the elimination of malfunctions and the resumption of full-fledged work on the border with Poland later. 

Poland starts repairing Medyka border crossing point: traffic at the border may slow down28.08.24, 11:39 • 12441 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising