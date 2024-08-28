Poland starts repairing Medyka border crossing point: traffic at the border may slow down

Today, August 28, the Polish side has begun repair work at the Medyka checkpoint. This may slow down the movement of trucks and buses leaving Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Please note that today at 11:00 a.m., the Polish side started repair works at the Medyka checkpoint. This may slow down the traffic in the direction of the lanes for registration of trucks and buses leaving the territory of Ukraine (entering the Republic of Poland) - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Reportedly, the work is currently being carried out in the cargo direction. Therefore, border guards ask citizens to take this information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.



Earlier, UNN reported that starting August 26, traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border may be slowed down due to repair work at the Shehyni checkpoint .