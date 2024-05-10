Poland to build bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland plans to strengthen its territory near the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus and build bunkers there. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, Radio ZET reports, UNN reports.

Details

This is how the politician responded to a journalist's question whether Poland should build bunkers, dig ditches and trenches on the border with Belarus and Russia. He said that the Polish government is preparing a plan to build bunkers and dig trenches.

In fact, Poland is already strengthening its border, the Polish official added.

We are repairing and strengthening the dam, and there is a military group in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Lubelskie, Mazowieckie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie voivodeships, presence of the army, presence of allied troops Kosinyak-Kamysh summarized.

