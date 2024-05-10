Poland to build bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78010 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106601 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249993 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174050 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165317 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33293 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42756 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36935 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55287 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224389 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78010 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55287 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112844 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113747 views
Poland to build bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105957 views

Poland is planning to build bunkers and dig trenches on the borders with Russia and Belarus to strengthen its territory.

Poland plans to strengthen its territory near the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus and build bunkers there. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, Radio ZET reports, UNN reports.

Details

This is how the politician responded to a journalist's question whether Poland should build bunkers, dig ditches and trenches on the border with Belarus and Russia. He said that the Polish government is preparing a plan to build bunkers and dig trenches.

In fact, Poland is already strengthening its border, the Polish official added.

We are repairing and strengthening the dam, and there is a military group in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Lubelskie, Mazowieckie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie voivodeships, presence of the army, presence of allied troops

Kosinyak-Kamysh summarized.

Estonia plans to install 600 bunkers on the border with Russia19.01.24, 22:48 • 102006 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
polandPoland

