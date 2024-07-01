Poland suspends passage of Ukrainian trucks without international transportation permits

The Polish side has suspended the passage of trucks without permits for international cargo transportation at entry and exit checkpoints with Poland from July 1, the State Customs Service said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 00:00 on July 1, 2024, the Polish side has suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits for international freight transportation (ECMT permit or carnet) at checkpoints," the Customs Service said on social media.

Border crossing points on other sections of the border, as indicated, are operating as usual.

