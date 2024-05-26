Poland raises air force due to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces have launched aviation, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported, UNN reports.

Details

Tonight, the Russian Federation's long-range aviation is intensifying its missile strikes against targets located, among others, in western Ukraine the statement said.

It is noted that all the necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and DO RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation.

