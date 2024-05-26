Poland raises air force due to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Poland has raised the level of air alert due to Russia's missile strikes on Western Ukraine, initiating procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and monitoring the situation.
The Polish Armed Forces have launched aviation, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported, UNN reports.
Details
Tonight, the Russian Federation's long-range aviation is intensifying its missile strikes against targets located, among others, in western Ukraine
It is noted that all the necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and DO RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation.
