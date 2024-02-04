Poland issues a navigational warning due to "unplanned military actions" along the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland has issued a navigational warning to civilian airspace users about the possible activation of the country's military aviation due to the possibility of "unplanned military activity" along the border with Russia and Belarus. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in the network X, UNN reports.

Details

"We would like to inform you that the navigation warning NOTAM N0604/2024 for airspace users, published on February 2, 2024 by the Polish Air Navigation Service Agency, was developed and published in agreement with the Air Force Operational Command," the statement said.

It is noted that the message warns civilian airspace users about the possible activation of military aviation in the eastern direction in response to the threatening situation on the eastern border.

The Air Navigation Service Agency indicatesthat the navigation warning will be in effect from 6 am on February 5 to 6 am on May 5. It also states that the warning applies to the border areas with Russia and Belarus.

Recall

The Polish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the violation of the country's airspace by an "unidentified object" during the massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities on December 29.