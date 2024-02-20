Poland extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until June 30: Duda signs decree

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a decree extending temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until June 30, 2024. This was reported by the PAP publication with reference to the office of the president, UNN reports.

President Andrzej Duda signs a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens, which, among other things, extends the legal stay of Ukrainian refugees until June 30, 2024 - the statement said.

As noted, the law was adopted to implement the EU Council's decision to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025.

The stay of Ukrainian citizens is legal if they arrived in Poland between February 24, 2022 and March 4, 2024.

The Law also introduces amendments that extend to 28 months the period during which a Ukrainian who has obtained a medical or dental qualification outside the territory of the EU Member States may be granted a permit to practice medicine or dentistry.

In addition, the Laws "On Personal Income Tax" and "On Corporate Income Tax" are amended by extending the tax preferences related to overcoming the consequences of military operations on the territory of Ukraine until 2024.

The Law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication.

On February 9, the Polish Sejm voted to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until June 30, 2024.