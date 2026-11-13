Pochettino takes charge of “Manchester United”

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of "Manchester United." The coach will assume his duties as head coach on November 18, the club reported, according to UNN.

Details

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take on the position of head coach of the men's team of "Manchester United" from November 18. The club has reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to release Mauricio and his coaching staff after they complete their duties with the U.S. men's national team - the statement said.

The club noted that the Argentine is known for his high-intensity, attacking style of play, commitment to building strong, cohesive teams, and outstanding achievements in developing individual players.

As the U.S. national team noted, Pochettino and his staff the American team in the upcoming matches on November 14 and 17.

Mauricio has left an indelible mark on U.S. soccer through his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to our players and culture. We are proudest not only of the victories. He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture, and created clearer connections between the youth national teams and the senior team. These changes are now embedded in how we work, and we will continue to build on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage - said US Soccer CEO and Secretary General J.T. Batson.

Additional information

Pochettino began his coaching career at Spain's "Espanyol," from where he moved to England in 2013, initially taking charge of "Southampton," and in 2014 becoming manager of "Tottenham," with whom he reached the Champions League final in 2019, where they lost to "Liverpool" - 2:0.

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In 2021, Pochettino took charge of "PSG," and in 2023 he moved to "Chelsea."

He had been in charge of the U.S. national team since 2024, with which he became involved in a scandal at the home World Cup. FIFA then overturned a one-match suspension of U.S. national team striker Folarin Balogun, allowing him to play in the World Cup round-of-16 match against Belgium. As reported by the Associated Press, citing sources, this was preceded by a personal phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump called the FIFA president, after which the American forward was allowed to play against Belgium despite a red card

We remind you

England's "Manchester United" dismissed Michael Carrick as head coach after poor performances at the helm of the team.