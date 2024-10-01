Pletenchuk: Transfer of russian sailors to the infantry may indicate a serious shortage of personnel

If the information about the transfer of russian sailors to infantry units is confirmed, it may indicate a serious shortage of personnel and degradation of russian military resources. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

If the information about the transfer of naval personnel to ground units is confirmed, this can only indicate a serious degradation and a serious shortage of personnel. Specialists belonging to the ship's staff need a long time to train - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the last time something like this happened in the so-called "russian empire" was during World War II.

We can't confirm this information yet, but if it is true, it would indicate that they are in a difficult situation in terms of personnel - He added.

Recall

According to the ATES, the 810th Marine Brigade of the russian federation lost 70% of its personnel in the Kursk region. Among the casualties are soldiers from 3 companies of the 1st Marine Brigade, the company commander was captured by Ukrainian soldiers.

Commander of the Russian marine brigade left Kursk region and arrived in Sevastopol - partisans