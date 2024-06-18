Pletenchuk spoke about the situation with the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines: we have three submarines, two of which go to sea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14393 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138580 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137711 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151579 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206556 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243437 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370637 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183069 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149930 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 138580 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137711 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131502 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151579 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10907 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12233 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16404 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17663 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30401 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Pletenchuk spoke about the situation with the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines: we have three submarines, two of which go to sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25496 views

In the Black Sea, the enemy has adopted a tactic of being represented by submarines. Currently, six of the seven available submarines are cruise missile carriers, but only two of them are currently capable of performing combat missions at sea.

Pletenchuk spoke about the situation with the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines: we have three submarines, two of which go to sea

The Russian Black Sea Fleet uses submarines to maintain its presence in the Black Sea. Of the seven available submarines, six are cruise missile carriers, but only two of them are currently capable of performing combat missions at sea. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

In the Black Sea, the enemy adopted a tactic of being represented by submarines. It is necessary to give a breakdown of how many submarines there are - 7 units, of which 6 are cruise missile carriers. Of these 6 boats, two remained outside the Azov-Black Sea area at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and therefore they could not return now

 ," says Pletenchuk.

According to him, these two boats are now in St. Petersburg at the plant that built and maintains them.

As for the other four carriers, one of them was destroyed by the Rostov-on-Don during the attack on the large landing ship Minsk, and is undergoing repairs in Crimea. Out of the three remaining submarines, one is not going to sea, and it is believed to be undergoing repairs. So, we have three submarines, two of which are at sea

- said the Navy spokesman.

According to him, one of them is currently at sea - the 636 Warsawianka project, which is considered a success. It was built as an export version.

This format of presence was chosen by the new leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in order to somehow be present at sea in addition to the aviation, since it took on the main responsibility - more than a dozen aircraft a day

- Pletenchuk added.

Recall

the Russian submarines in the basing point are submerged because the enemy is waiting for a possible attack and is trying to hide the submarines in this way.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91