Pletenchuk spoke about the situation with the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines: we have three submarines, two of which go to sea

The Russian Black Sea Fleet uses submarines to maintain its presence in the Black Sea. Of the seven available submarines, six are cruise missile carriers, but only two of them are currently capable of performing combat missions at sea. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

In the Black Sea, the enemy adopted a tactic of being represented by submarines. It is necessary to give a breakdown of how many submarines there are - 7 units, of which 6 are cruise missile carriers. Of these 6 boats, two remained outside the Azov-Black Sea area at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and therefore they could not return now ," says Pletenchuk.

According to him, these two boats are now in St. Petersburg at the plant that built and maintains them.

As for the other four carriers, one of them was destroyed by the Rostov-on-Don during the attack on the large landing ship Minsk, and is undergoing repairs in Crimea. Out of the three remaining submarines, one is not going to sea, and it is believed to be undergoing repairs. So, we have three submarines, two of which are at sea - said the Navy spokesman.

According to him, one of them is currently at sea - the 636 Warsawianka project, which is considered a success. It was built as an export version.

This format of presence was chosen by the new leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in order to somehow be present at sea in addition to the aviation, since it took on the main responsibility - more than a dozen aircraft a day - Pletenchuk added.

Recall

the Russian submarines in the basing point are submerged because the enemy is waiting for a possible attack and is trying to hide the submarines in this way.