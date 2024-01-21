Pletenchuk: Russia has started using anti-ship systems in an emergency mode

Russian occupants have begun using anti-ship systems in an emergency mode. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Among the territorial threats is the use of Kalibr missiles. There is also the danger of using anti-ship systems, as the Russians have started using them in an emergency mode... This does not mean that they are ready for use today - this danger simply exists. And the use of air strikes - "Shaheds" or the activity of the Russian Air Force. - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

ATESH guerrillas recorded the rollover of the Onyx supersonic missile carrier in occupied Sevastopol.