Pletenchuk: Occupants hide submarines in basing points underwater for fear of missile strikes

russian submarines are submerged at the basing point, as the enemy is expecting a possible attack and is trying to hide the boats in this way. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, the russians believe that the boats are safer after submerging.

They may consider the submarine's position underwater to be a safe place to be. There was information that they are submerged at the point of basing, when only the bridge remains on the surface, and the hull of the submarine is underwater. This tactic is quite understandable. The enemy expects it to be some kind of missile attack, so they are trying to hide the boats in this way - Pletenchuk said.

He added that russian submarines are permanently stationed in the novorossiysk basing point. And there are few ships left in Crimea, and not a single submarine.

Recall

As of the morning of Thursday, June 13, one russian warship armed with kalibr missiles is on duty in the Black Sea . In the Sea of Azov, the enemy keeps 8 vessels, 3 of which are missile carriers.

