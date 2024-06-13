Pletenchuk: the enemy maintains a presence in the Black Sea, keeping a submarine on a permanent basis

The Russian occupiers have begun to deploy their ships and submarines to the Black Sea. As of this morning, there are 4 enemy ships in the Azov-Black Sea region, 3 of which are cruise missile carriers. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We need to put the right emphasis here. In the Black Sea, the ship is not just on duty, but it stays there for several days. They are now there in shifts, and this is the tactic chosen by our enemy: the presence in the Black Sea is directly due to the presence of a submarine there on a permanent basis. In total, there are 4 of them in the Azov-Black Sea region, 3 of which are cruise missile carriers - Pletenchuk said.

Details

He noted that he was not sure that the ships in the Sea of Azov were on combat duty.

"Taking into account the quantitative and qualitative composition of the ship grouping in the Sea of Azov, they are probably there to train the personnel," Pletenchuk added.

Recall

As of the morning of Thursday, June 13, there is one Russian warship on duty in the Black Sea, armed with Kalibr missiles. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy keeps 8 vessels, 3 of which are missile carriers.