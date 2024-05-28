"Playing with life and death is crazy": military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to hold lotteries for reservations

The idea of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Rada's tax committee, to raffle off mobilization armor in a lottery is crazy. This opinion was expressed by military expert Oleg Zhdanov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify himself by saying that he did not say this and accusing the media of lying.

Actually, it's on the edge of ward 6 of the psychiatric hospital. The thing is that playing life and death is crazy, in my opinion - Zhdanov noted.

He believes that such ideas, instead of popularizing mobilization in the country and motivating people, discredit the process.

“There is a lack of imagination in how our government wants to discredit the mobilization process in the country instead of popularizing it and motivating people - we come up with such things... We give reservations to circus actors, or let's raffle off reservations. It's crazy. And it destroys any trust on the part of society in the mobilization. This is a serious demotivation of people in the country,” Zhdanov emphasized.

Recall

Members of the National Security Committee sharply criticized the idea of holding a lottery for mobilization reservations proposed by Danylo Hetmantsev, calling it complete nonsense that will not be supported.

Military expert Ivan Yakubets believes that Hetmantsev is “spitting on the Constitution” of Ukraine with his idea to raffle off mobilization armor. He is convinced that the raffle of mobilization armor will not be accepted not only by the expert community, but also by the military, who are currently defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

Social media users compared Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a lottery to the movie The Hunger Games.