"Playing with life and death is crazy": military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to hold lotteries for reservations

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12511 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241383 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220650 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45146 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64036 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107919 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35275 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233118 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220198 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 12511 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107919 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111877 views
"Playing with life and death is crazy": military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to hold lotteries for reservations

"Playing with life and death is crazy": military expert on Hetmantsev's idea to hold lotteries for reservations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78350 views

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov called Danylo Hetmantsev's idea to hold lotteries for mobilization reservations “crazy”, saying that it discredits and demotivates the mobilization process, rather than popularizes it.

The idea of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Rada's tax committee, to raffle off mobilization armor in a lottery is crazy. This opinion was expressed by military expert Oleg Zhdanov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify himself by saying that he did not say this and accusing the media of lying.

Actually, it's on the edge of ward 6 of the psychiatric hospital. The thing is that playing life and death is crazy, in my opinion

- Zhdanov noted.

He believes that such ideas, instead of popularizing mobilization in the country and motivating people, discredit the process.

“There is a lack of imagination in how our government wants to discredit the mobilization process in the country instead of popularizing it and motivating people - we come up with such things... We give reservations to circus actors, or let's raffle off reservations. It's crazy. And it destroys any trust on the part of society  in the mobilization. This is a serious demotivation of people in the country,” Zhdanov emphasized.

Recall

Members of the National Security Committee sharply criticized the idea of holding a lottery for mobilization reservations proposed by Danylo Hetmantsev, calling it complete nonsense that will not be supported.

Military expert Ivan Yakubets believes that Hetmantsev is “spitting on the Constitution”  of Ukraine with his idea to raffle off mobilization armor. He is convinced that the raffle of mobilization armor will not be accepted not only by the expert community, but also by the military, who are currently defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

Social media users compared Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a lottery to the movie The Hunger Games.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

