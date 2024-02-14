ukenru
Plan of events dedicated to the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred presented in Kyiv

Plan of events dedicated to the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred presented in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45871 views

The National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv presented a program of events on February 18-20 to commemorate the Heavenly Hundred Heroes on the anniversary of their death.

The National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity presented a program of events to commemorate the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports.

Details

The main commemorative events are scheduled for February 18-20. On February 18, a memorial service in memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and fighters for Ukraine's independence will be held, as well as a Memory Walk.

On February 19, the opening of a street exhibition by Belgian photographer Jim Sumkay "Kyiv 2014. Return". In addition, on this day, the film "Euromaidan. Rough cut".

On February 20 , the annual silent action in memory of those killed during the Revolution of Dignity - Angels of Memory - will take place. In particular, on this day, the opening of the street photo exhibition "Maidan Sich. That's How the War Began" and the exhibition "Earthly Paths of the Heavenly Hundred".

Also on February 22, a concert of memory and strength "10 Years of Unbreakable Strength" will be held to honor the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and the entire Heavenly Host of Ukraine.

Addendum Addendum

The Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes is a memorial day celebrated in Ukraine every year on February 20.

Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred honored in Kyiv21.01.24, 20:27 • 31716 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

