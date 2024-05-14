Pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping mall in Kyiv: the damage has been localized

In Kyiv, the place of damage to the heating network that occurred today on Antonovycha Street has been localized. This is reported by Kyivteploenergo, UNN reports.

Kyivteploenergo localized the damage on Antonovycha Street. The damage to the 800 mm diameter network occurred during hydraulic testing. The heating company started this work to identify "thin" spots on the pipelines and to carry out timely repairs for enhanced winter operations - the statement said.

It is reported that specialists from Kyivteploenergo's emergency repair team are working on Antonovycha Street, disconnecting the site and inspecting the location for additional repairs.

It is noted that traffic is currently blocked. A number of public transport routes are delayed.

Lybidska metro station is operating as usual. Passenger transportation is provided , Kyivteploenergo informs.

Addendum

In Kyiv, a pipe burst once again near the Ocean Plazashopping and entertainment center located at the Lybidska metro station.