Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77762 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249948 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174029 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Pipe burst near Ocean Plaza shopping mall in Kyiv: the damage has been localized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60997 views

Kyivteploenergo has localized the damage to the 800 mm diameter heating network on Antonovycha Street in Kyiv, which occurred during hydraulic testing and caused traffic disruptions and delays in the operation of public transport routes.

In Kyiv, the place of damage to the heating network that occurred today on Antonovycha Street has been localized. This is reported by Kyivteploenergo, UNN reports.

Kyivteploenergo localized the damage on Antonovycha Street. The damage to the 800 mm diameter network occurred during hydraulic testing. The heating company started this work to identify "thin" spots on the pipelines and to carry out timely repairs for enhanced winter operations

- the statement said.

It is reported that specialists from Kyivteploenergo's emergency repair team are working on Antonovycha Street, disconnecting the site and inspecting the location for additional repairs.

It is noted that traffic is currently blocked. A number of public transport routes are delayed.

Lybidska metro station is operating as usual. Passenger transportation is provided

 , Kyivteploenergo informs.

Addendum

In Kyiv, a pipe burst once again near the Ocean Plazashopping and entertainment center located at the Lybidska metro station.

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

