Personnel Day in the Rada: MP reveals how ministers will be dismissed and appointed

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak told in what order the Verkhovna Rada will hold a personnel day with three dismissals and nine ministerial appointments, indicating that it is also planning to consider bills on privatization of state-owned banks and procurement, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is a personnel day in the Rada. Well, maybe there will be one urgent law on the World Bank, but not a fact," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, first there will be three dismissals (which did not pass or did not have time yesterday: Koval, Vereshchuk, Kuleba). And then - all nine appointments. "There will be votes, so I don't see any intrigue. This will be the end of the unrestrained reforms for two weeks," Zheleznyak said.

Later, he provided a little more detail. "First, dismissals (Koval, Vereshchuk, Kuleba). Next, the coalition (in the case of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy) and the President (in the case of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) have to submit their candidates. While we are waiting, the draft law on privatization of state-owned banks No. 11474 and the draft law on procurement No. 11520 will be passed in the first reading (the World Bank deadlines). Then the appointments will follow," the MP noted.

According to him, the order of priority is as follows:

Stefanishina

Kuleba

Grinchuk

Bibnyi

Tochitsky

Kalmykova

Smetanin

Koval



Sybiha

