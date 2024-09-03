Personnel changes in the government: MP Zheleznyak says that possible dismissals and appointments are being actively discussed in the coming days

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the government and the President's Office are actively discussing possible dismissals and appointments in the coming days, UNN reports.

Details

"On personnel. Today there will be nothing on voting. But tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, there is a lot of talk about a number of rotations (including the Presidential Administration). First, additional ministerial positions will be vacated. Some will simply be lost, others will be transferred. As of now (and this number may change by the evening), they want to dismiss 100,500 ministers: Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Ecology, Ministry of Integration. And then appoint these vacant positions plus the 6 ministries that have no ministers. Although some ministries will be added to the existing portfolios of deputy prime ministers. Well, and rotations in the Presidential Administration," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada would consider dismissing several ministers. Sources confirmedthat tomorrow, September 4, the agenda does indeed include consideration of the appointment of new members of the Cabinet of Ministers.