Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Personnel changes in the government: MP Zheleznyak says that possible dismissals and appointments are being actively discussed in the coming days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14963 views

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that ministers may be dismissed and appointed in the coming days. Rotations in the President's Office are expected and some ministries are expected to be assigned to the portfolios of the deputy prime ministers.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the government and the President's Office are actively discussing possible dismissals and appointments in the coming days, UNN reports.

Details

"On personnel. Today there will be nothing on voting. But tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, there is a lot of talk about a number of rotations (including the Presidential Administration). First, additional ministerial positions will be vacated. Some will simply be lost, others will be transferred. As of now (and this number may change by the evening), they want to dismiss 100,500 ministers: Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Ecology, Ministry of Integration. And then appoint these vacant positions plus the 6 ministries that have no ministers. Although some ministries will be added to the existing portfolios of deputy prime ministers. Well, and rotations in the Presidential Administration," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada would consider dismissing several ministers. Sources confirmedthat tomorrow, September 4, the agenda does indeed include consideration of the appointment of new members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Julia Shramko

Politics

