People may be relocated to temporary housing while housing in Kyiv is being restored - KCIA

After the strike on the capital, residents of the affected buildings may be evacuated to the nearest staging areas, where they can contact their relatives, receive hot drinks and psychological assistance. The next step depends on the decision of the district state administration.

According to Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, people can be temporarily sent to hotels or dormitories if they wish, while their housing is being restored, UNN reports .

Details

People can be resettled to the nearest points of indestructibility, as they were evacuated to kindergartens and schools in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There, they are provided with hot drinks, psychological assistance, and the opportunity to contact their relatives either via the Internet or mobile phones to let them know that they are okay; to receive psychological assistance, if necessary - said Mykhailo Shamanov.

Further, according to the KIAA spokesperson, a decision is needed from the district state administration on where people can be temporarily placed if their homes are damaged.

These can be sanatoriums, or dormitories, or municipal hotels. Accordingly, these people can be relocated for the duration of repairs and restoration of housing, of course, at their request, i.e. they submit applications. - Shamanov noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, the morning enemy attack caused damage in four districts, with one person killed and four wounded, the KCIA reported on Tuesday.

Several houses were damaged in Solomianske as a result of shelling in Kyiv. Footage of the damage was shown by the Kyiv City Military Administration.