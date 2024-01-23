ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

People may be relocated to temporary housing while housing in Kyiv is being restored - KCIA

Kyiv  •  UNN

After the strike in Kyiv, residents of the affected buildings may be relocated to temporary housing, such as hotels or dormitories, while their homes are being restored. The next step depends on the decision of the district state administration.

According to Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, people can be temporarily sent to hotels or dormitories if they wish, while their housing is being restored, UNN reports .

Details

People can be resettled to the nearest points of indestructibility, as they were evacuated to kindergartens and schools in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There, they are provided with hot drinks, psychological assistance, and the opportunity to contact their relatives either via the Internet or mobile phones to let them know that they are okay; to receive psychological assistance, if necessary

- said Mykhailo Shamanov.

Further, according to the KIAA spokesperson, a decision is needed from the district state administration on where people can be temporarily placed if their homes are damaged.

These can be sanatoriums, or dormitories, or municipal hotels. Accordingly, these people can be relocated for the duration of repairs and restoration of housing, of course, at their request, i.e. they submit applications.

- Shamanov noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, the morning enemy attack caused damage in four districts, with one person killed and four wounded, the KCIA reported on Tuesday.

Several houses were damaged in Solomianske as a result of shelling in Kyiv. Footage of the damage was shown by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

